HAROLD "TED" HANNA Robins Harold "Ted" Hanna, 80, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Dr. Howard Chapman. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Ted was born Jan. 18, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Harold Sr. and Marjorie (Ludlow) Hanna. He graduated from Marion High School and then served in the U.S. Army. Ted was a machinist at Quaker Oats until retiring in 2001. He married Sharon Kay Matheny. She passed away in 2005. In 2006, Ted was united in marriage to Cheryl (Crow) Walker. He was a member of the Meadowview Country Club in Central City and the First Presbyterian Church in Marion. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Hanna of Robins; children, Timothy (Victoria) Hanna of Cedar Rapids, Craig (Lynn) Hanna of Cedar Rapids, Rhonda (John) Spoden of Guttenberg, Kevin (Tracey) Walker of Central City and Doug (Renee) Walker of Center Point; grandchildren, Greg (Stacey), Jenny, Rob (Chelsea), David (Danielle), Sarah and Jordan Hanna, Emily (Kyle) Waid, Anna Spoden, Klein, Karlee, Keegan, Tyler and Jessica Walker, Sarah Ashley and Amber Vanourney; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Olivia, Rowland and Gracie Hanna; his brother, Bill (Marg) Hanna of Kansas; and his sister, Lois (Carl) Foster of Marion. Ted was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Sharon Hanna. A memorial fund has been established in Ted's memory. Please share a memory of Ted at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.