HAROLD "HAL" HENRY PRUIN Marion Harold "Hal" Henry Pruin, 74, of Marion, formerly of Coggon, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit within UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A celebration of Hal's life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting Hal's family. Hal was born April 2, 1945, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Henry and Ruth (Galpin) Pruin. He graduated from Mason City High School, Morningside College and Central Missouri State University. Hal's 38-year career included being a teacher, principal and superintendent in several small Iowa towns. He retired from North Linn Community schools in 2005. On Sept. 9, 1967, in Mason City, he was united in marriage to Nancy Davis. Harold was a member of Twin Pines Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, muzzleloaders, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy Pruin of Marion; children, Becky (Chris) Gibbs of Papillion, Neb., Grant (Jill) Pruin of San Antonio and April (Ajay) Sekhon of Sugar Grove, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, Christye, Alyssa, Kyle, Seth (Elizabeth), Julia, Olivia, Blake, Kassidy, Caleb, Jai and Evan; one great-grandchild, Jagger; two brothers, Paul (Jeanette) Pruin and Robert (Jeanette) Pruin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Hal was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials in Hal's memory may be directed to Twin Pines Baptist Church at 95 S. Mentzer Rd., Robins, IA 52328. Please share a memory of Harold at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020