HAROLD HYMER Cedar Rapids Harold Hymer, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Service of Remembrance: 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funeral home. Entombment: Linwood Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids. Harold was born March 30, 1950, in Manchester, the son of Ralph and Mabel (Robinson) Hymer. He graduated from Lamont Community Schools in 1968. In 1972, Harold married Janie Countryman in Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Harold worked as a driver for UPS for 20 years. He loved serving his country, traveling and watching his favorite sports teams, the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. Survivors include his son, Jaime Hymer of Cedar Rapids; brother, Edwin (Margaret) Hymer of Norwalk; sisters, Lois (Roger) Holst of Pine Island, Minn., and Marjorie Wolfgeher of Independence, Mo.; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Soldier and Petey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie; and parents, Ralph and Mabel. Please share a memory of Harold at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019