Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hymer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Hymer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Hymer Obituary
HAROLD HYMER Cedar Rapids Harold Hymer, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Service of Remembrance: 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the funeral home. Entombment: Linwood Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids. Harold was born March 30, 1950, in Manchester, the son of Ralph and Mabel (Robinson) Hymer. He graduated from Lamont Community Schools in 1968. In 1972, Harold married Janie Countryman in Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Harold worked as a driver for UPS for 20 years. He loved serving his country, traveling and watching his favorite sports teams, the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. Survivors include his son, Jaime Hymer of Cedar Rapids; brother, Edwin (Margaret) Hymer of Norwalk; sisters, Lois (Roger) Holst of Pine Island, Minn., and Marjorie Wolfgeher of Independence, Mo.; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Soldier and Petey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie; and parents, Ralph and Mabel. Please share a memory of Harold at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now