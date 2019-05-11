HAROLD JAMES KUDDES Robins Harold James Kuddes, 82, of Robins, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion with a vigil service beginning at 3:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with a visitation one hour prior. Harold was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Holbrook, Iowa, the son of Norman and Bridget (Carney) Kuddes. He graduated from Parnell High School in 1954. He immediately joined the U.S. Army and was in service for three years stationed in England. Harold was united in marriage to Carol J. Wickham on Aug. 19, 1978, in Marion, Iowa. He worked for Rockwell Collins, retiring in 1995. Harold also owned Kuddes Construction during that time. He was a member of the Marion Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 298 and St. Pius X Catholic Church. Harold was one of the first six coaches who helped organize the Metro Youth Football program in Cedar Rapids. He coached various other sports of his children and grandchildren for more than 40 years. Harold was an Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Carol Kuddes of Robins; son, Jeffrey Kuddes of Colona, Ill.; two daughters, Keli (Gregg) Walt of Sunrise Beach, Mo., and Kristi (David) Sulentic of Robins; eight grandchildren, Trenton Mohwinkle, Colton (Shelly) Kuddes, Amber (Danny) Barthel, Erika Sulentic, Jenna Sulentic, Norah Kuddes, Trevor (Mandy) Walt and Nathan (Jordan) Walt; eight great-grandchildren, Penelope, Cooper, baby Barthel due in June, Tristan, Althea, Solomon, Bryson and Madison; two sisters, Janice (Dick) Hendrickson of Cedar Rapids and Mary L. (Harvey) Horn of What Cheer, Iowa; in-laws, Roger (Janet) Wickham of Marion and Janet (Joe) Powers of Fairfax, and Beverly Kuddes of Williamsburg, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Bridget Kuddes; son, Terry Kuddes; daughter, Dionne Johanson; and two brothers, Norman and Frank Kuddes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for dementia research. Please share a memory of Harold at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019