1/1
Harold "Jim" Larew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAROLD JAMES "JIM" LAREW Oxford Harold James "Jim" Larew, 94, of rural Oxford, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Crestview Care Center in West Branch. Jim was born May 31, 1926, close to Hills, Iowa, the son of Robert C. and Agnes F. (Wisnousky) Larew. Following graduation from high school in Oxford, Iowa, he served in the U.S. Army, from 1944 to 1946. He married Lue Ellen Hruby on June 11, 1949, at First Federated Church in Oxford. He farmed and also worked at Amana Refrigeration, Sears Roebuck and ACT before retiring in 2013. He had been a member of the Masonic Lodge, OES, Oxford United Methodist Church and the 24th Infantry Division Association. His family includes his five sons, Steve Larew (Debbie), Edgar Larew (Darlene), Mark Larew, Eric Larew (Sandi) and Neal Larew (Daniela); 10 grandchildren, Dawn Boucher (Jason), Tiffany Larew Ferrer (Michael Ferrer), Joshua Larew (Stephanie), Rebecca Thompson (John), Claire Stuckey (Kris), Corinne Folberth (James), Craig Larew, Vaclav Larew, Radek Larew and Milan Larew; and 10 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant son and daughter; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Betty Larew; and brother-in-law, Ray Hruby. Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services. The services will be livestreamed for friends and extended family. Please share your support and memories with Jim's family and find a link to the livestream details on his livestream link at www.gayandciha.com under obituaries. This can be viewed anytime during and after the services. Burial with military honors will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A service celebrating Jim's life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
10:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
10:00 AM
services will be livestreamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved