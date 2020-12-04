HAROLD JAMES "JIM" LAREW Oxford Harold James "Jim" Larew, 94, of rural Oxford, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Crestview Care Center in West Branch. Jim was born May 31, 1926, close to Hills, Iowa, the son of Robert C. and Agnes F. (Wisnousky) Larew. Following graduation from high school in Oxford, Iowa, he served in the U.S. Army, from 1944 to 1946. He married Lue Ellen Hruby on June 11, 1949, at First Federated Church in Oxford. He farmed and also worked at Amana Refrigeration, Sears Roebuck and ACT before retiring in 2013. He had been a member of the Masonic Lodge, OES, Oxford United Methodist Church and the 24th Infantry Division Association. His family includes his five sons, Steve Larew (Debbie), Edgar Larew (Darlene), Mark Larew, Eric Larew (Sandi) and Neal Larew (Daniela); 10 grandchildren, Dawn Boucher (Jason), Tiffany Larew Ferrer (Michael Ferrer), Joshua Larew (Stephanie), Rebecca Thompson (John), Claire Stuckey (Kris), Corinne Folberth (James), Craig Larew, Vaclav Larew, Radek Larew and Milan Larew; and 10 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant son and daughter; brother and sister-in-law, Francis and Betty Larew; and brother-in-law, Ray Hruby. Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services. The services will be livestreamed for friends and extended family. Please share your support and memories with Jim's family and find a link to the livestream details on his livestream link at www.gayandciha.com
under obituaries. This can be viewed anytime during and after the services. Burial with military honors will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A service celebrating Jim's life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice
