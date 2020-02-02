|
|
HAROLD A. LUERS Grapevine, Texas Harold A. Luers, 95, of Grapevine, Texas, died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery in rural Washington County. Harold was born June 14, 1924, in rural Washington County, the son of Lloyd Adam and Ruth Ella (Robinson) Luers. He was born in the red brick house on the family homestead, Oak Grove Farm, which has been in the Luers family since 1842. He attended a one-room country schoolhouse and graduated from Washington High School. While Harold was attending community college, World War II was declared and he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943. Harold was part of the 87th infantry division. His unit crossed the Atlantic and landed in Le Havre, France. He was awarded three Bronze Stars as his division participated in the Battle of the Bulge. At the end of the European Campaign, his unit was given 30 days leave in the States with the understanding that they would next be deployed to the Pacific. Fortunately, the war ended and he was discharged in December 1945. In December, 1945, he and Mae Lyon of Richland, Iowa, were united in marriage. They opened a small grocery store (H and M Grocery) in Sigourney, Iowa. As an Army reservist, it was necessary for him to sell the store when he was recalled to serve during the Korean War and was stationed in Fort Custer, Mich. After being discharged in 1951, he continued working in the grocery business. He started with a small grocery chain as an assistant manager in Waterloo, Iowa. Through the next 30 years of moves, transfers and promotions, he ultimately retired as district manager of 16 Eagle Food Center stores. He and Mae enjoyed retirement by traveling, spending time with grandchildren and going south in their RV. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, taking care of his bluebird houses and being an active gardener and volunteer in community gardens. He stayed close to his extended family by visiting his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews as often as possible. His faith was important to him and he attended services and took an active part in the church wherever he lived. His most recent church membership was United Methodist in Grapevine, Texas. He is survived by his sister, Vivian (Griff) Griffith of Washington, Iowa; sister-in-law, Rosemary Luers of Washington, Iowa; his children, Dennis (Jan) Luers of Grapevine, Texas, and Karla (Steve) Christensen of Elk River, Minn.; five grandchildren, Jared (Cydney) Sisco of Everett, Wash., Jennifer (Mark) Waters of St. Robert, Mo., Jennifer (Sam) Mottlow of Elk River, Michael Luers of Grapevine and Michelle (Jonathan) O'Neal of Lakeway, Texas; and 11 great-grandchildren. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mae Luers; brother, Hank and wife Bobbi Luers; brother, Dean Luers; sister, Virginia and husband Don Smith; and brother, Lloyd Luers.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020