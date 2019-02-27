HAROLD "MOOSE" MAIERS Earlville Harold "Moose" Maiers, 86, of Earlville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Additional visitation from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville. Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville. Harold L. Maiers was born March 31, 1932, the son of Reynold and Grace (Schirmer) Maiers. He married Dorothy "Dottie" Steffen on May 24, 1954, at Holy Trinity Church, Luxemburg. Together they farmed near Earlville until their retirement in 1991. Harold loved life, good food, music, ballroom dancing and playing cards. He liked sports and was an avid Cubs and Hawkeyes fan. He was a faithful man, always with a rosary in his pocket. Harold loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Harold is survived by his children, Sandra (Ralph) Winter of New Vienna, Bob (Lisa) Maiers and Larry (Ann) Maiers, all of Earlville; 12 grandchildren, Chris (Mandie) Winter, Tim (Amanda) Winter, Steve (Abbie) Winter, Aimee Winter, Maria (Matt) Mensen, Susan Winter, Abby (Jaimie) Loch, Andrew Maiers, Amanda (Cory) Martin, Nathan Maiers (fiancee Serica Rowley), Mikala Maiers and Matthew Maiers; stepgrandchildren, Sarah (Jared) Deutmeyer, David Trenkamp, John Trenkamp and Catherine Trenkamp; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; a sister, Marilyn Weber of Earlville; and sisters-in-law Janet Maiers, Kay Naber, Rita Willenbring and Kay Steffen. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dottie; a brother, Jerome; and several in-laws. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Please share a memory of Harold at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary