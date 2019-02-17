HAROLD A. NEWKIRK Marion Harold A. Newkirk died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 8, 2019. Harold is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary (nee Mahoney); his brother, Glenn (Maxine) Newkirk; his children, Denise (Randy) Salm, Scott Newkirk and Lynette (Edward) Sheehan; and his grandchildren, Matthew and Stephanie Sheehan. His infant son, Paul, preceded him in death. Harold was born in his grandmother's house in Marengo, Iowa, on Feb. 2, 1933. He was the eldest son of Roy C. and Martha M. (nee Stephens) Newkirk and stepson of Irvin Whitlock. He grew up in Marengo, leaving only to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1958. Upon returning from the Navy, Harold met Mary and they married on June 28, 1958. Harold worked for the Amana Refrigeration Company for 40 years, retiring in 1993. Shortly after retiring, Harold and Mary sold the family home and moved to Marion, Iowa. They began escaping the Iowan cold as "Winter Texans." Eventually they moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, to experience the year-round warmth. Harold was a frequent traveler during his career at Amana and enjoyed visiting Alaska, Ireland and Mexico with Mary after retiring. He enjoyed many yearly fishing trips to Canada with Scott and Mary. An avid hunter and fisherman, he adored all the family pets, but none more than Boone, his beloved hunting dog. Together, Harold and Mary shared a love of God, golf, crosswords, bridge, friends and family. Visitation with family will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 780 Court Ave., Marengo, Iowa. The memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Pastor Andrew Gray officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Marengo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Iowa City Hospice in Harold's name. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary