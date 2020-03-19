|
HAROLD RONALD WESSELS Strawberry Point Harold Ronald Wessels, 89, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines. Harold is survived by his children, Alan (Nona) Wessels of Strawberry Point, Gary (Debbie) Wessels of Ankeny, David (Insook) of Ames and Kathy (Dave) Ekstrom of Stratford; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Conrad Wessels of Tulsa, Okla.; and a brother-in-law, Jan Esch of Strawberry Point. Online condolences and thoughts may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of the current Coronavirus concerns, there will be a private family funeral and interment held at this time. The family will plan a public Celebration of Life this summer. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home of Strawberry Point is assisting Harold's family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020