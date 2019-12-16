|
|
HAROLD THUMMA Anamosa Harold Thumma, 96, of Anamosa, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Mike Day will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to the time of service. Thoughts, memories, and condolences may be shared with them at Goettschonline.com. Harold Alvin Thumma was born April 4, 1923, in Olin, Iowa, the son of Alvin and Valentine (Wells) Thumma. He joined the U.S. Merchant Marines and served from 1943 to 1945. On May 15, 1946, he married the love of his life, Deloris Love, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Olin. They were married for 67 years before she died in 2014. Harold was employed as a machinist for Iowa Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids, and retired after 35 years of service. During this time, he and Deloris also operated the family farm near Anamosa. Harold gave his life to Jesus and was born again in 1972. He followed his Lord for the rest of his life. He loved singing the gospel hymns, and he and Deloris read their Bible and prayed together every day. Together, they served congregations as they traveled the United States after retirement. He is survived by his children, Leonard (Kim), Tucson, Ariz., Leroy (Bette), Anamosa, Leslie (Jan), Cedar Rapids and Susie Cherry, Anamosa; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry; his parents; and four siblings. Harold lived a life of honoring God and obeying his commandments. It is a legacy to be grateful for and hopefully many will follow.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019