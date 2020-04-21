|
HAROLD L. TIBBETTS Dyersville Harold L. Tibbetts, 79, formerly of Mesquite, Nev., and Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at The Meadows in Gatesville, Texas. Because of COVID-19 quarantine directives, private family services for Harold will be held at a later date at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville. He was born Dec. 28, 1940, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Eldon L. and Frances L. (Sturdyvin) Tibbetts. He received his education in the Des Moines area schools and also attended a technical institute in Des Moines for two years. On Nov. 19, 1990, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Krogman in Las Vegas, Nev. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2017. He was employed as an electronic technician at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids until his retirement in September 1996. He is survived by his two sons, Ed (Lisa) Tibbetts of Davenport and Chuck (Lori) Tibbetts of Copperas Cove, Texas; one daughter, Linda (Reggie) Wolfe of San Antonio, Texas; one stepson, Rick (Jackie) Trumm of Elgin; one stepson-in-law, Bill Butteris; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Mary Tibbetts; a grandson, Gage Tibbetts; and a stepdaughter, Shelly Butteris. Memorials for Harold may be sent to Reiff Funeral Home, attention: Harold Tibbetts family, P.O. Box 271, Dyersville, IA 52040. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
