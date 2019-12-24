Home

HAROLD VANSCOY Cedar Rapids Harold Vanscoy, 75, of Overland Park, Kan., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Kansas City VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hiawatha. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church officiated by Father Mark Ressler. Burial with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements. Harold was born Oct. 28, 1944, in Denver, Colo., to Edward and Virginia (Callaghan) Vanscoy. He graduated from Denver High School and later graduated from Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colo. Harold served honorably in the U.S. Army during three tours of duty in the Vietnam War. During his service, he had the distinction of serving as one of a 12-man Green Beret unit as a medic and also part of the elite Delta Force. Harold was awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and three Purple Hearts for his service. Harold was united in marriage to Kathleen "Kathy" Theis on Sept. 17, 1993, in Grand Forks, N.D. After earning his degree, Harold began his medical career in Grand Forks, where he worked at Valley Medical and the University of North Dakota. He later worked as a physician's assistant at Vinton Family Medical Clinic until his retirement in 2011. Together with his wife, Harold also owned and operated Fiesta Fresh Salsa Co., which began in the family kitchen over 20 years ago. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, the American Legion and . Harold loved to cook and spend time with his grandchildren. He was a huge baseball fan, especially the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals. Harold and Kathy served as a host family for the Cedar Rapids Kernels. He loved to socialize and was a gifted storyteller. Harold will be greatly missed by those who loved him. Harold is survived by his wife, Kathy of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Jill (Chris) Van Horn of Overland Park and Amy Vanscoy (Jesse Weber) of Grand Forks; stepdaughter, Kelly (Eric) Pulis of Aberdeen, S.D.; grandchildren, Hannah Van Horn, Jacob Vanscoy, Leo Van Horn, Julianna Van Horn, Halle Weber, Evy Pulis and Alice Pulis; and two nephews, Bob and Steve Vanscoy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Edward Vanscoy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Please share a memory of Harold at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
