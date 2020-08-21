Lori, Jim and family! I have very fond memories of Dad/grandad and the rest of the family. We were neighbors on North Williams Street until Jim and I were in Junior High. Then, off to Cedar Rapids the family went and we dearly missed them.



Jim, Lori, my sisters and I used to play together in the backyard or the mysterious garage we had every day! I still remember the day Jim said they had a new puppy. You could hear him "bark" from the basement. Sounded something like Lori, but............



My Dad and your Dad/Grandad worked together doing electrical jobs for several years. I remember well going with Dad to help out, not sure if I was ever a help, but I tagged along anyway.



My sympathies to all of you during this time of sorrow and yet memories of great fondness.



JC Stender and Familty

JC Stender

Friend