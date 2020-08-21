1/1
Harold Wayne Zink
1930 - 2020
HAROLD WAYNE ZINK Cedar Rapids Harold Wayne Zink, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, following a long illness. There will be no services. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Harold is survived by his daughter, Lori Collingwood and son, James Zink, both of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Jennifer Zink of Waverly, Neb.; great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Smith of Waverly, Neb.; brother, Robert F. Zink of Cedar Rapids; and sister, Georgia Nichols of Colorado Springs, Colo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; grandson, Dean Mefferd; and siblings, Charles, Bill, Doris and Bernadine. Harold was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Winterset, son of Sam and Georgia Neal Zink. He was a factory supervisor at Rockwell Goss, retiring in 1993. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 21, 2020
Lori, Jim and family! I have very fond memories of Dad/grandad and the rest of the family. We were neighbors on North Williams Street until Jim and I were in Junior High. Then, off to Cedar Rapids the family went and we dearly missed them.

Jim, Lori, my sisters and I used to play together in the backyard or the mysterious garage we had every day! I still remember the day Jim said they had a new puppy. You could hear him "bark" from the basement. Sounded something like Lori, but............

My Dad and your Dad/Grandad worked together doing electrical jobs for several years. I remember well going with Dad to help out, not sure if I was ever a help, but I tagged along anyway.

My sympathies to all of you during this time of sorrow and yet memories of great fondness.

JC Stender and Familty
JC Stender
Friend
August 21, 2020
I remember having Harold and Shirley as neighbors in Anamosa years ago. While I was very young at the time, I have never forgotten their kindness. I am so sorry for your loss!
Judy Lubben
Neighbor
