HAROLD LLOYD WHITE Anamosa Harold Lloyd White, 91, of Anamosa passed away peacefully Monday, May 6, 2019. Graveside services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Cedar Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The Rev. Vicki Engelmann will be officiating. Survivors include his two daughters, Tonda Claassen and Monica White; a son, Scott White and his wife, Katina; two brothers, Marcus White and David White; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mavis and Betty; two brothers, William and Donald; and his former wives, Mary Stastny, Lois Johnson Westveer, Betty Polton and Lucille Goodrow. Harold was born April 4, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and Loretta White. Harold was known for his good cooking, the caretaking of others and his love of fresh tomatoes from the garden. Harold will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019