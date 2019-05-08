Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold White Obituary
HAROLD LLOYD WHITE Anamosa Harold Lloyd White, 91, of Anamosa passed away peacefully Monday, May 6, 2019. Graveside services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Cedar Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The Rev. Vicki Engelmann will be officiating. Survivors include his two daughters, Tonda Claassen and Monica White; a son, Scott White and his wife, Katina; two brothers, Marcus White and David White; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mavis and Betty; two brothers, William and Donald; and his former wives, Mary Stastny, Lois Johnson Westveer, Betty Polton and Lucille Goodrow. Harold was born April 4, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, the son of William and Loretta White. Harold was known for his good cooking, the caretaking of others and his love of fresh tomatoes from the garden. Harold will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now