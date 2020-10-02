HARPER L. WALTERS Marion Harper Leah Walters, 4, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital, in Iowa City, Iowa. Harper was born Jan. 5, 2016. Harper's life embodied love. Harper was very intelligent, outgoing and athletic, and she loved and accepted everyone that she met. Harper also had the BEST smile, and marched to the beat of her own drum!! She had just started preschool in the Little Lions Program at Wilkins Elementary. Harper is survived by her parents, Luke Walters and Janessa Carr, as well as her birth parents, Lela Johnson and Johnathan Tevenal. She also is survived by her siblings, London, Kayson, Kennedy, Kayden and Brooklyn Walters. A public memorial service celebrating Harper's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Marion. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook at the Wellington Heights Community Church. Inurnment will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. A public gathering to celebrate her life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required at the visitation and memorial service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
