HARRIET JOAN (ELDER) CRANDELL Marion Harriet "Joan" (Elder) Crandell, 88, of Marion, Iowa, entered her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 virus. In agreement with her recent wishes, cremation has taken place. At this time, there will be no funeral service held. A celebration of Joan's life will be planned for a later date. Private committal services will take place at a later date at Junction Township Cemetery, in Grand Junction, Iowa. Joan was born on March 21, 1932, in Garden Grove, Iowa, to Samuel and Hazel (Traupel) Elder. She was raised in the Garden Grove and Humeston, Iowa, areas. Joan graduated from Humeston High School in 1949 and from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 1951. Joan continued her education at Drake University, where she received her degree. Joan took her first and only job in 1951 at Grand Junction School District, later to become East Greene Community School. She taught first and second grade until retiring in 2001. Joan met and married Ivan Gail Crandell in June 1958, and together they shared a simple yet full life, rich in love with family and friends in Grand Junction, Iowa, for more than 60 years. During this time, Joan also opened and directed Kiddie Korner Preschool. She touched many lives throughout her 43½-year teaching career, including three generations. Joan taught, each and every school year with the philosophy, "A child is a butterfly in the wind: Some can fly higher than others, but each one flies the best that it can. Why compare one against the other? Each one is different. Each one is special. Each one is beautiful." (Author Unknown) She was so proud to pass her love of teaching on to her daughter who continues following in her footsteps, teaching first and now second grade. Joan was truly one of a kind. She was loving, kind and respected by all. Joan was always so thoughtful, giving and gracious with her time. She was a positive influence to many and always smiling. Joan was known as the "Smiley Queen" at her Terrace Glen Village residency. Joan was a great wife and an even more amazing mother and grandmother. She could cook and garden like no one else, even though she downplayed that skill. Joan even recently treated her friends at her residence village to some of her tasty treats. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild and cherished the time spent with them. Joan was a leader in her community, being involved and serving on numerous boards. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction. Taken too soon from us, Joan will be lovingly remembered by her son, Ron (Jody) Crandell of Paris, Ill.; daughter, Lisa (Matt) Friday of Marion; grandchildren, Maria Crandell, Preston (Jenna) Crandell, Garrett Friday and Alisa Friday; and one great-grandchild, Hazel Joan Crandell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Hazel Elder; husband, Ivan Crandell; sister, Marilyn Moir; and brother, Russell Elder. In lieu of flowers, memorials given in her honor will be distributed to various organizations. The family strongly encourages friends and extended family to share a memory of Joan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
After Glow I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an after glow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun Of happy memories that I leave when life is done. ~Helen Lowrie Marshall