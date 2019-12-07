|
HARRIET E. JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Harriet Ellen Johnson went to be with our Lord surrounded by family on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Services will be held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Harriet Ellen (Dauchy) Johnson was born on April 13, 1925, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Charles H. Dauchy and Adelene (Michener) Dauchy. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1943, Cedar Rapids Business College in 1944 and Moody Bible Institute (Chicago) in 1948. As a teenager, she accepted Christ into her life and took great joy in her faith. Married to Harold E. Johnson on Oct. 1, 1948, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids, they enjoyed almost 70 years together until his death in 2018. Harold and Harriet were founding members of First Covenant Church, now New Covenant Bible Church, where she organized the first Sunday school and Vacation Bible School and served in many other capacities. She was employed at Rockwell Collins for 22 years and, after her retirement, volunteered at Bridgehaven in the Treasures Quality Resale Shoppe, which she helped to start. She enjoyed crossword and picture puzzles, fishing, knitting (every great-grandchild got a baby blanket at birth), and, especially, being with her family. Harriet is survived by her four children, Doug Johnson, Craig (Mary) Johnson, Sue Clark and Judie (Jim) Johnson; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Joanne) Johnson, Derek Johnson, Jamie (Kara) Johnson, Kip Johnson, Dane (Shannon) Clark, Austin Johnson, Hailey (Jim) Hatrick, Erika Johnson and Anna (Jeff) Burgess; and 10 great-grandchildren. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant brother; son-in-law, Paul Clark; and daughter-in-law, Deanna Johnson. Memorial donations may be directed to the children's education program at New Covenant Bible Church or to Bridgehaven in memory of Harriet. Online condolences may be directed to the family at cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019