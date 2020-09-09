Harriet Fall-Thomas

HARRIET S. FALL-THOMAS Oxford Junction Harriet S. Fall-Thomas, 58, of Oxford Junction, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Olin Cemetery. A Celebration of Life also will be held at a later date. It is required to utilize masks and social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harriet Sue was born March 12, 1962, to Leo and Sharon (Hegarty) Fall Jr. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Olin High School and went on to receive her cosmetology and medical assistant training certificates. On July 9, 2017, in Cedar County, she married Dana Thomas. Formerly, she worked at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., and at MCI in Cedar Rapids. Harriet was a member of the Cedar County Saddle Club and a former member of the Junior Auxiliary and Girl Scouts of America. She spent most of her time with her horses or riding her Harley-Davidson. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Dana of Oxford Junction; her mother, Sharon Fall of Stanwood; two sons, Christopher Thomas of Monticello and Pattrick (Emily) O'Brine of Monticello; a granddaughter, Kyla; a sister, Amanda (Chris) Haker of Stanwood; a half sister, Vickie (Gary) Behnke of Anamosa; a half brother, Jim (Lisa) Fall of Montana; three nieces; one great-niece; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her horses, Hickory and Benny. She has preceded in death by her father, Leo; her half brother, Terry; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
