1/1
Harriet Fall-Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRIET S. FALL-THOMAS Oxford Junction Harriet S. Fall-Thomas, 58, of Oxford Junction, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Olin Cemetery. A Celebration of Life also will be held at a later date. It is required to utilize masks and social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harriet Sue was born March 12, 1962, to Leo and Sharon (Hegarty) Fall Jr. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Olin High School and went on to receive her cosmetology and medical assistant training certificates. On July 9, 2017, in Cedar County, she married Dana Thomas. Formerly, she worked at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., and at MCI in Cedar Rapids. Harriet was a member of the Cedar County Saddle Club and a former member of the Junior Auxiliary and Girl Scouts of America. She spent most of her time with her horses or riding her Harley-Davidson. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Dana of Oxford Junction; her mother, Sharon Fall of Stanwood; two sons, Christopher Thomas of Monticello and Pattrick (Emily) O'Brine of Monticello; a granddaughter, Kyla; a sister, Amanda (Chris) Haker of Stanwood; a half sister, Vickie (Gary) Behnke of Anamosa; a half brother, Jim (Lisa) Fall of Montana; three nieces; one great-niece; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her horses, Hickory and Benny. She has preceded in death by her father, Leo; her half brother, Terry; and her maternal and paternal grandparents. Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dawson Funeral Home - Olin
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Dawson Funeral Home - Olin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dawson Funeral Home - Olin
413 Walnut St
Olin, IA 52320
(319) 484-2225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dawson Funeral Home - Olin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved