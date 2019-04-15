HARRIET H. SIEK Blairstown Harriet H. Siek, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown with the Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, also at the church. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Harriet was born Jan. 20, 1924, in Blairstown, the daughter of Ronald and Blanche (Hevener) Bruch. She graduated from Blairstown High School with the Class of 1941. On Feb. 20, 1944, Harriet married Henry G. Siek at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. The couple farmed in the Blairstown area, where Harriet was an active farm wife and homemaker. She enjoyed bowling and loved to follow her grandchildren's school activities and cattle shows. She is survived by her sons, H. Marion (Nancy) Siek and Richard (Jerelyn Kimm) Siek, all of Blairstown, and Robert Siek of Grand River; nine grandchildren, Gwendolyn Vogeler of Bismarck, N.D., Wyatt (Monica) Glime of Hartley, Lynnette (Scott) Frederick of Milledgeville, Ill., H. Jason (Stacy) Siek and Alex (Jamyra) Siek, all of Blairstown, Heather Siek of Malcom, Aaron (Abby) Siek of Blairstown, Abbie (Mike) Kelly of Ladera Ranch, Calif., and Katie (Steve) Rahn of Henderson, Nev.; and 16 great-grandchildren. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; her daughter, Rita and her husband, David Glime; her daughter-in-law, Sheryl Siek; and her sister, Janet and her husband, Tom Brown. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary