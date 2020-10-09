HARRIET M. GRISWOLD Winthrop Harriet M. Griswold, 99, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence. Private family funeral service at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Public Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment: Fairview Cemetery in Winthrop. Condolences may be directed to the family, Richard Griswold, 2856 200th St., Winthrop, IA 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
. Survivors include her three children, Richard (Jane) Griswold of Winthrop, Nancy (Ray) Murphy of Winthrop and Bob (Kelly) Griswold of Winthrop; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Jane (Les) Cook of Winthrop.