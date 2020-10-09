1/1
Harriet M. Griswold
1921 - 2020
HARRIET M. GRISWOLD Winthrop Harriet M. Griswold, 99, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence. Private family funeral service at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Public Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment: Fairview Cemetery in Winthrop. Condolences may be directed to the family, Richard Griswold, 2856 200th St., Winthrop, IA 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Survivors include her three children, Richard (Jane) Griswold of Winthrop, Nancy (Ray) Murphy of Winthrop and Bob (Kelly) Griswold of Winthrop; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Jane (Les) Cook of Winthrop.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 8, 2020
It was a pleasure takIng care of Harriet. A lot of memories watching the game shows and giving her toothpicks after she ate. She will be missed by many.
Karen Holden
Friend
October 8, 2020
A good woman with a million dollar smile and tremendous love for her children and her community. She has defiinitely left her mark on Winthrop and those she came in contact with. Rejoice in her terrific life. Randy
Randall McGraw
Classmate
October 8, 2020
A wonderful Wife. Mother. Grandmother. Aunt and friend who was loved by many. May she find peace and comfort. Always in our hearts and prayers
Jean Anne Griswold
Family
