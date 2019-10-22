Home

Harriet Mangold

Harriet Mangold Obituary
HARRIET IRENE MANGOLD Manchester Harriet Irene Mangold, 104, of Manchester, formerly of Ryan, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. She was born Aug. 30, 1915, near Ryan, the daughter of Harry and Verna (Wilson) Daker and was raised in the area. Survivors include four children, Gloria (Charles) House of Ankeny, Helen (Thomas) Bormann of Loveland, Ohio, Edward (Donna) Mangold of Aurora, Colo., and Beverly (Thad Foulk) Mangold of Portland, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Beth Daker of Edgewood. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Golden Congregational Church in rural Ryan with the Rev. Kurt Pasko officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call one hour before the service Friday at the church. Interment: Golden Prairie Association Cemetery, Ryan.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
