HARRIETT ANN MORRIS Marion Harriett Ann Morris, 73, of Marion, died Dec. 11, 2019, at Bickford Cottage. While Parkinson's disease and Parkinson's-related dementia with Lewy Body Disease made her last year's hell, blessedly, she passed away peacefully with Ed by her side. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Marion Christian Church, with the visitation beginning one hour before the service at the church. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Harriett was born on Sept. 13, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the youngest daughter of Ruth Alberta (Davis) and Leslie V. "Pete" Hoskin. She grew up on 20th Street NW and moved with her parents to Marion in 1955. Harriett graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 1964. She met her husband, Ed, at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. Ed and Harriett were married Sept. 7, 1968, at Marion Christian Church on a sweltering night. Harriett graduated from Iowa as a registered pharmacist in 1969. Harriett practiced pharmacy for 43 years; 29 years of that practice was with Ed at Sorg Pharmacy in Marion. Harriett was Robert Sample's relief pharmacist after Julia was born; it was only fitting that, in 2000, they purchased Sample Pharmacies to form Sorg Sample Pharmacies. Taking care of people was Harriett's calling. Her vocation as a pharmacist facilitated this work. Regardless of what was happening in her life (caring for her parents in their final illnesses, other personal challenges, etc.), people and their needs came first. A February 2002 fire destroyed the building next door and kicked the Marion store out of its location for 10 months. But none of this slowed her down much. Harriett strove to make life better for all; she made this happen, working ridiculous hours for decades. She is survived by the loves of her life, her husband of 51 years, Edwin Lee Morris; daughter, Julia Lee Wittnebel, and her husband, Jim Wittnebel Jr.; grandsons, Alexander James, Peter Edwin and Gregory Robert Wittnebel, all of Marion; sister, Alberta (Ruth Alberta) Peterson, of Fort Collins, Colo.; a brother, Garlan Earl Hoskin, and his wife, Heidi Hoskin, of Etna, N.H.; sister-in-law, Linda Morris, and her wife, Janine Helms, of Boise, Idaho; brother-in-law, CW "Bill" Morris, and his wife, Clarissa Morris, of Mystic, Iowa; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Paul C. and Aera J. Morris; and a nephew, Jeffrey Peterson. Harriett loved her many generations of cats and dogs. She swam, even to the last year of her life. She was a member of Marion Christian for 64 years. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. We will miss her dearly. The family would like to thank the staff of Bickford Cottage for their tender care of Harriett the last years of her life. Memorial donations may be directed in Harriett's honor to : www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019