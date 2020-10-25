HARRIETT C. HEMPHILL Cedar Rapids Harriett C. Hemphill, 92, died peacefully in her sleep Oct. 15, 2020, at her daughter Teresa's home in Nevada. Born Nov. 19, 1927, to Conrad and Hilda Streuber in Jewell, Iowa, she was the youngest of three children. Although they owned a local grocery store, she teased her dad by buying penny candy from a "competitor." She kept that sense of humor her entire life. Harriett was a secretary at Divine Engineering after high school. A blind date with Merle, a worker on the family farm, would lead to a marriage of 64 years and three children: Dennis, Denise and Teresa ("Tess"). She was very active in church, played piano, attended Bible studies, sang in the choir, organized picnics at Bever Park, babysat and delivered meals to the elderly. She became the most enduring member of St. Stephen's Lutheran. The Hemphills enjoyed company, where meals (always dessert!), conversation and laughter went on for hours. Harriett and Merle loved to travel and spent many years visiting their children and grandchildren. She loved to pray and faithfully read her devotional, Christ in Our Home, to her husband each morning in their breakfast nook. Harriett was preceded in death by Merle (2013) and son Dennis (1987). Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. Harriett requested donations be made to families in need, especially to those impacted by the derecho this summer.



