HARRY ALVIN YATES III Grass Valley, Calif. Harry Alvin Yates III, 82, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at his home in Grass Valley, Calif. Per his request, there will be no services. Private burial will be at a later date in the Palo Cemetery. He was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Lois Ruth and Harry Alvin Yates Jr. He graduated from Palo Consolidated School in 1954. He farmed in the Palo area for a short time and then went to work for Link Belt Speeder in Cedar Rapids. He was transferred to California in 1968 as a service rep. He retired in 2007 from Nixon Egli Equipment Co. He married Darlene Hartley on Feb. 14, 2004. Al was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stacey; sister, Bobbie Kieck; and brother, Bill Yates. Al is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Debbie (Rody) Janzen of Omaha, Neb.; son, Michael, of California; grandchildren, Ashly Yates and Taylor and Ryan Janzen; and sister, Kathy (Tom) Houlahan. Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019