Harry Devere Oakley
HARRY DEVERE OAKLEY Holstein Harry Devere Oakley, 85, of Holstein, Iowa, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, following a battle with cancer. He passed away at home surrounded by the comfort and care of his daughters. A private family funeral Mass will be held at the Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church of Holstein. Officiating the service will be Msgr. Kenneth A. Seifried. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery of Holstein with military rites conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post 225 of Holstein. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements. Harry Oakley was born July 6, 1935, to Margaret Ruth Hogan and Harry Donald Oakley at home in Hiawatha, Iowa. He graduated from Marion High School in 1953, where he was a four-sport star athlete. He continued his love of basketball well into his 50s, playing pick-up games with family and friends often 20 years younger than him. Many of these games were played on the elementary playground. Upon graduating high school, he attended Iowa State University, participating in ROTC, graduating as a ceramics engineer. Harry married Martha Ann Young on Sept. 17, 1955, in Marion, Iowa, and to this union five children were born: Martha, Sean, Mary, Harry and Katie. After a brief sojourn as an engineer in Buffalo, N.Y., Harry returned to the U.S. Air Force, attending OCS and flight school. Harry was on active duty for seven years, his remaining military service in the Air National Guard, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. His passion for flying continued during a 32-year career with TWA as an international pilot. He was active in the local and national politics, participating in the Republican Party at all levels. Harry was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church and Kiwanis. Harry and Ann enjoyed following their children and grandchildren's activities. They spent their retirement years living in their homes at Spirit Lake and Holstein. Following Ann's death and Harry's health complications, he lived in Holstein full time until his passing. Harry will be fondly remembered for his ceaseless encouragement of all to be lifelong learners. As well as for his enjoyment of hunting, fishing and reading. Harry is survived by his children, Martha (Mike) Stout, Sean (Dave) Easterby, Mary (Morgan) Oakley-McAreavy, Harry Oakley and Katie (Scott) McKenzie; grandchildren, Adam (Andrea) Stout, Martha Ann (Scott) Sibbel, Megan (Brian) Sibbel, Steven (Emily) Easterby, Michael Easterby, Rebecca (Alex) Vojslavek and Grace Easterby, Madeline (Jamison) Voss, Patrick (Sarah Minion) McAreavy, Annie (Ben Nigg) McAreavy, Taylor (Dolan Guhin) Oakley, Regan (Nolan) Christians, Sydney, Harry and Lincoln Oakley and Ian (Courtney Neuendorf ), Sean and Sarah McKenzie; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Will and Juliet Stout, Anthony and Ellie Sibbel, Mason and Myla Sibbel, Carter and Blakely Christians, and Penelope and Ite Voss. He also is survived by sister, Diane (Denny) Ellis; sister-in-law, Ann Bennett; niece, Michelle (Coleman) Reich; nephews, Bernie and Alexander Helm; and former daughter-in-law, Lora Johnson. Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry Oakley; his mother and stepfather, Margaret and Joe Bennett; his brother, Joe Bennett Jr.; parents-in-law, Martha and Ralph Young; brother and sister-in-law, George and Leona Young; nephew, Rodney Young; and niece, Tracie Young Helm. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 16, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
October 15, 2020
Harry was one of my favorite pilot patients as he used to see me for a Class I flight physical, and he was one of my favorite supporters when I served in the Iowa Senate. He will be missed.
Senator Dr. John Redwine
