HARRY "BUTCH" JAMES DAVIDSON Mechanicsville Harry "Butch" James Davidson, 78, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home in Mechanicsville. In remembrance of Butch, a public visitation at 10 a.m. and a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, on Saturday, Oct. 3, followed by a graveside committal service with American Legion Post 309 military honors, at the Mechanicsville Rose Hill Cemetery at noon. Three memorial funds have been established in Butch's memory: Mechanicsville's Ambulance, American Legion Post 309 and Mechanicsville Library. Family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed c/o Carmen Davidson to 106 Country View Dr., Mechanicsville, IA 52306. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com
