1/1
Harry James "Butch" Davidson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRY "BUTCH" JAMES DAVIDSON Mechanicsville Harry "Butch" James Davidson, 78, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home in Mechanicsville. In remembrance of Butch, a public visitation at 10 a.m. and a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, on Saturday, Oct. 3, followed by a graveside committal service with American Legion Post 309 military honors, at the Mechanicsville Rose Hill Cemetery at noon. Three memorial funds have been established in Butch's memory: Mechanicsville's Ambulance, American Legion Post 309 and Mechanicsville Library. Family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed c/o Carmen Davidson to 106 Country View Dr., Mechanicsville, IA 52306. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Fry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Fry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved