HARRY MILLER McGregor Harry "Junior" Miller, 80, of McGregor, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, with his loving wife, Linda Miller, and children, Mary Abel, Kara Larson and Tim Miller, by his side. He died at a La Crosse, Wis., hospital after a short illness. Junior lived a full and fulfilling life as an Iowa farmer, Air Force mechanic, carpenter, son, husband, father and grandfather. To his family and many, many friends, he was a lovable rascal, known for his pranks and an impish grin that would let you know he was just teasing. He was generous with his time, pitching in on home repairs, farm chores and countless other projects. For many years, he delighted children by donning a Santa suit. For most of his life, he dismayed family with his loyalty to the Dallas Cowboys. Harry Clarence was born Nov. 30, 1938, to Clair and Floretta (Melvin) Miller in McGregor. He graduated from Mar-Mac High School in 1955. Harry joined and proudly served in the Air Force. After returning from military service, Harry was united in marriage with Marjorie Laufenberg on Feb. 23, 1963. To this union three daughters were born, Jo, Mary and Kara. Marjorie died from cancer in 1973. A second love entered his life, and Junior was married Sept. 7, 1974, to Linda Stoeffler. They were blessed with a son, Tim, and enjoyed nearly 45 years of marriage. Harry is survived by his wife, Linda Miller of McGregor; his children, Jo (Martin) McDole of Marion, Mary (Jon) Abel of Cedar Rapids, Kara (Todd) Larson of McGregor and Tim (Andrea) Miller of McGregor; seven grandchildren; and one sister, Kay (Ron) Daubenmier of Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor. There also will be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Mary Catholic Church in McGregor, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as the celebrant. Inurnment with military rites will follow at the church cemetery. Guests are invited to return to the church for lunch. Online condolences may be directed to the family at graufuneralhomes.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019