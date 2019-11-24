|
HARRY PHELPS Lisbon Harry Phelps, 91, of Lisbon, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Visitation: one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial: Lisbon Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Carol Starr of Manchester, Linda (Doug) Berry of Cedar Rapids and Sherry (Doug) Shepard of Cedar Rapids; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Jerry) Ortman of Lisbon and Carolyn Phelps of Lisbon; and several nieces and nephews. Harry Elsworth Phelps was born Aug. 3, 1928, to Sailor and Gladys (Bushnell) Phelps, in rural Linn County. He attended Lisbon schools and later joined the Army. He married Helen Fortner Willett on April 27, 1963, in Marion. Harry was a lifelong resident of Lisbon and a well-known staple in the community. He was proud to have called Lisbon his home for more than 90 years, only being away during his deployments. Harry was a proud organic farmer and kept himself and his family busy by working on the farm in the northeast corner of Johnson County. When he wasn't farming, Harry could be found supporting Lisbon schools, sharing his opinions by writing a letter to the editor of the Sun, enjoying live music at Sutliff or attending one of the activities of the many organizations he belonged to. He was a former member of , Lisbon Legion Club and National Farmers Organization. Harry was a lifetime member of FFA and Farm Bureau, and among his many community activities, participated in the renovation of the Stagecoach House. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; children, Joyce Jellison, James "JP" Willett and Jack Willett; and sister, Marjorie Kinkead. Harry's family would like to thank the staff of Cherry Ridge, Lisbon Rehab and Hospice of Mercy for the tremendously generous care given to Harry over the past few years. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy or the Lisbon community schools. Please share your support and memories with Harry's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019