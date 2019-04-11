HARRY RUNDLE JR. Prairieburg Harry Rundle Jr., 89, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by family following an extended illness. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairieburg. Interment will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello has taken Harry and his family into their care. Surviving are seven children, Nick (Melissa), Morley, Shelley (Matt) Walker, Prairieburg, Orlando "Lonnie" (Tina O'Quinn), Monticello, Dave (Carolyn), Coggon, Marty, Prairieburg, Jerry "Fritz" (Ida) and Jamie (Mary), both of Coggon; 25 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Jenny Dirks, Dick Rundle, Carol Covington, Daisy Heady, Dorothy Boland, Alma Brewer and Harriette Pillard; and his constant companion, Bob the Bird. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy, in 2009; and a brother, Bob. Harry Nicholas Rundle Jr. was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Harry and Dorothy (Costly) Rundle Sr. Harry graduated from the Monticello Community Schools in 1948. He helped on the family farm on Hardscrabble Rd. near Monticello. Harry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and was on inactive reserve duty until 1959. He went on to marry Nancy Himes on Sept. 16, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Following his return from service, Harry worked at Ellis Implement in Coggon. In 1974, he went to work at FMC Corporation in Cedar Rapids. He retired from FMC in 1985. Harry also worked as a police officer for the City of Prairieburg and served with the Prairieburg Fire Department for over 25 years. He also worked at the Prairie DX Station part-time. Fishing was his passion. He also enjoyed hunting, gardening and bird watching. He raised and trained several crows as well as his current quacker, Bob The Bird. He was always ready and willing to help work on any Allis Chalmers Tractor. He loved to be around his family telling stories. The family would like to thank everyone at Above and Beyond Hospice, especially, Lindsey, Jen, Sara, Alicia, Regan and Vickie for their wonderful compassionate care of our father and grandfather. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary