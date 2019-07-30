Home

HARRY JOHN WESSELS JR. Jesup Harry John Wessels Jr., 68, originally of Jesup, died peacefully at his home in San Diego, Calif., on July 4, 2019. Harry J. Wessels Jr. was born in Independence, Iowa, the son of Harry J. Wessels and Helen L. (Wilken) Wessels on July 3, 1951. He graduated from Jesup High School with the Class of 1969. Harry went to college at Iowa State University, graduating in 1977 with an electrical engineering degree. Harry served in the Army from 1971 to 1973, serving seven months in Vietnam. Harry worked for several companies during his career, including National Semiconductor Corp., where he developed and sustained test solutions on automated test equipment (ATE), Brooktree Corp., Rockwell Semiconductor Systems, Conexant Systems Inc. and Mindspeed Technologies. Harry enjoyed sailing, skiing, antiquing, going to steam engine and threshing shows, and especially showing off his collection of model engines (www.coolmodelengines.com). He was thrilled to come back to Iowa for the wedding of his nephew, Wade, to Ashley, and his 50th class reunion in June 2019. Harry is survived by three sisters, Lavon (Kevin) Yeggy of West Branch, Julie (John) Thompson of Amana and Diane (Quinn) McCarthy of International Falls, Minn.; and three brothers, Duane Wessels of Marengo, Richard (Sonija Stefanovic) Wessels of Williamsburg and Kenny Wessels of Littleton. He also is survived by multiple uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and two great-nieces. There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Littleton Cemetery followed by gathering at the Hookanliner in Littleton. Later in August, there will be a Celebration of Life with his many friends and coworkers in San Diego. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019
