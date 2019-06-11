DR. HARSHARDAY RATILAL "HR" PATEL Robins Dr. Harsharday Ratilal Patel, known as HR to his friends, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 90. HR and his wife, Sarla, were married for 59 years. He also is survived by his son, Rue and his wife, Laurie Patel; his daughter, Monisha and her husband, Vijay Khadse; as well as his grandchildren, Sachin, Deven, Bella, Arjun and Derek; and a great-grandpuppy, Chester. HR was born March 21, 1929, in Borsad, India, and was honored with a gold medal for his baccalaureate of pharmacy from the LM University in Ahmedabad, India, and his doctrate of pharmacology from Purdue University. He owned Sarpin Pharmaceuticals in Ahmedabad. In 1976, he moved his family to Bryan, Ohio, and worked as director of R&D at Paul B. Elder Pharmaceuticals. They then lived in Toledo, Ohio, and Middlesboro, Ky.. Eventually, he and Sarla moved in with his son's family in Cedar Rapids. HR was a devoted husband and great father. He mentored many and led an amazing life that included travel around the world and encounters with many interesting people. He will be missed for his kindness, sense of humor and wisdom. Memorial donations may be made to Four Oaks Total Child Program in Cedar Rapids, www.fouroaks.org/you-can-help/donate Condolences: www.cedarmemorial.com Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary