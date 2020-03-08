|
HARVEY WILLIAM VON AHSEN Williamsburg Harvey William Von Ahsen was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Iowa County, Iowa. The son of Herman and Ida (Maas) Von Ahsen. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School. He was attending Williamsburg High School when he was drafted into the service during his junior year. Harvey served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II from April 1943 until March 1946. He served in England and Austria. In 1945, he met June at a dance in Penketh near Warrington, England. Harvey was united in marriage to June Page on Friday, Dec. 13, 1946, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. After their marriage, he farmed 10 years, then worked for Wayne Kemp as a cabinet builder and became a Realtor, and later started the development of Western Knolls. He started Iowa Mobile Concrete with his two sons, Greg and Garth. Harvey enjoyed, traveling, going to Arizona, spending time in their Airstream, woodcarving, playing golf and dancing (they danced at Riverside Casino on Harvey's 90th birthday). Harvey passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife, June, of 73 years; two sons, Greg (Connie) Von Ahsen of North English and Garth (Vickie) Von Ahsen of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Amanda (Marshall) Ritchie, Eva (Chris) Lutz, Jane (Brett) Van Zee, John Von Ahsen and Josh Von Ahsen; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ivan (Alice) Von Ahsen of Cedar Rapids; and two sisters, Edith Wille of Solon and Vera Spratt of Holbrook. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Merlin and Wilferd Von Ahsen; a sister, Leona Smarsty; and a granddaughter, Anna Von Ahsen.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020