HASINTA S. BROOKHART Iowa City Hasinta S. Brookhart, 64, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. There will be a time of visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. She will then be returned to her native home country of Republic of Palau where funeral services and burial will take place. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Hasinta Sue Senior was born Oct. 13, 1955, in Palau, the daughter of Hambret and Maria (Dingelius) Senior. She married George R. Brookhart in 1998, and they have resided in Iowa City since moving from Oregon after their marriage. She worked for a number of years at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Hasinta was always the life of the party. In fact, back home in her native country of Palau, her family always said she was the party girl. She could light up the room upon her entrance. Her smile, laugh and hugs were intoxicating. She enjoyed her life, her cigarettes, wine, swimming the beautiful islands of home and of course her family and friends. Her family includes her husband, George; two daughters, Melissa Vandenburg (Richard) and Shalon Sebastian (Paco); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Senior Kyota, Leilani Senior, Lora Yamanda Skipper and Eloisa Senior Hesus; a brother, Jerome Senior; and many nieces, nephews and family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Silwit. Social distancing standards will be in place. All in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Hasinta's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.