HAWLEY R. CLARK Cedar Falls Hawley R. Clark, 73, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on April 22, 2020, from complications of lung cancer and COPD. He was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Del Rio, Texas. He lived most of his life in the Cedar Rapids and Center Point area. Per his request, there will be no visitation or public services. Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; his daughter, Julie (Erich) Stene of Lake Mills; his son, Chad Clark (Katie Unland) of Cedar Falls; and four grandchildren, Elijah, Ella, Cale and Natalie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Wilma Clark. Hawley graduated from Washington High School and worked in the Cedar Rapids area as a machinist for 40 years after serving four years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Hawley enjoyed traveling, fishing, NASCAR, playing cards and spending time with family. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and donations may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice in Hawley's honor.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020