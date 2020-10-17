HAYES ARTHUR PETERSEN Tiffin Hayes Arthur Petersen, precious baby boy of Jay and Natalie (Steimel) Petersen, was born into the arms of angels Oct. 11, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals. Born at 33 weeks, he weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz and was 20 inches long. Although Hayes never spent any time with us on Earth, he was very loved and touched many lives. His big brother Grayson made sure every day up until his passing that he knew how much we all loved him. In addition to his parents and big brother, he is survived by his grandparents, Steve and Ann Petersen of Cedar Rapids, David and Lisa Steimel of Fairfax; his aunts and uncles, Daniel and Amanda Gilles of Riverside, and Jonathan and Jennifer Yuska of Cedar Rapids; and cousins Eli, Leo, Elliott, Isla Gilles and Landon and Sydney Yuska. He was preceded in death by his fraternal great-grandparents and maternal great-grandmother. Hayes always will remain his parents' precious baby and Grayson's little brother, and they will hold him again in heaven one day. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Gay & Ciha Funeral Service, 2720 Muscatine Ave., Iowa City, IA 52240. Private family funeral services will follow. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Hayes's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.