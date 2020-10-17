1/
Hayes Arthur Petersen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hayes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYES ARTHUR PETERSEN Tiffin Hayes Arthur Petersen, precious baby boy of Jay and Natalie (Steimel) Petersen, was born into the arms of angels Oct. 11, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals. Born at 33 weeks, he weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz and was 20 inches long. Although Hayes never spent any time with us on Earth, he was very loved and touched many lives. His big brother Grayson made sure every day up until his passing that he knew how much we all loved him. In addition to his parents and big brother, he is survived by his grandparents, Steve and Ann Petersen of Cedar Rapids, David and Lisa Steimel of Fairfax; his aunts and uncles, Daniel and Amanda Gilles of Riverside, and Jonathan and Jennifer Yuska of Cedar Rapids; and cousins Eli, Leo, Elliott, Isla Gilles and Landon and Sydney Yuska. He was preceded in death by his fraternal great-grandparents and maternal great-grandmother. Hayes always will remain his parents' precious baby and Grayson's little brother, and they will hold him again in heaven one day. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Gay & Ciha Funeral Service, 2720 Muscatine Ave., Iowa City, IA 52240. Private family funeral services will follow. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Hayes's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved