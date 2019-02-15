HAZEL "KAY" BURKE Ryan Hazel "Kay" Burke, 79, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Ryan, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, with a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Additional visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan, conducted by the Rev. Gabriel Anderson. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Ryan. Arrangements by Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Hazel Kay Burke was born Sept. 13, 1939, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of John and Lillian (Davis) Noble. She was raised in the Dyersville area by her mother and stepfather, Lillian and Dorrance Keegan. Kay was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier High School in Dyersville. On Feb. 6, 1960, Kay married Ronald Leo Burke at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville. Kay was employed by West Delaware Schools and Ryan Cooperative. She enjoyed crocheting, often making scarves and gloves for those in need, and seek-and-find word puzzles. Kay was a loving caregiver and especially adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kay is survived by her children, Steve (Kathy) Burke of Waukee, Lori (Ryan) Abel of Winterset, Susan (Todd) Brooks of Manchester, Lynn (James) Lueken of Edgewood and Scott (Shanna) Burke of Manchester; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy (Bill) Gralund and Sandy (Jim) Bivens; and a brother, Robert Noble. Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; parents, Lillian and Dorrance Keegan, and John Noble; grandson, A.J. Abel; and brothers, Bill Noble and Rod Keegan. Please share a memory of Kay at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary