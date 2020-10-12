1/1
Hazel I. Aitchison
HAZEL I. AITCHISON Cedar Rapids Hazel I. Aitchison, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Meth-Wick Woodlands in Cedar Rapids. A private family gravesite service will be offered at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Garden of Tranquility, with Certified Celebrant Julie Freese officiating. Hazel was born on Dec. 21, 1929, in Hancock County, Iowa, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie (Clapsaddle) Beaman. On Sept. 24, 1949, Hazel married Merrill E. Aitchison in Stilson, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2002. Hazel enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include her three children, Randall (Sue) Aitchison of Iowa City, David (Brenda) Aitchison of Cedar Rapids and Sue (Mike) Schenck of Woodbury, Minn.; five grandchildren, Daniel, Ryan, Stephanie, Michael and Kylie; a great-grandson, Riley; and siblings, Glen, Iva, Alice and Norma. Hazel is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her siblings, Kenneth and Vern. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Meth-Wick Community/Nesetril Neighborhood. The family would like to give a special thanks to the loving and compassionate care she received while at Meth-Wick Nesetril. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
