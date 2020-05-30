HAZEL MAY WHITE Tama Hazel May White, 94, of Tama, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Westbrook Acres Care Center in Gladbrook. A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama. Hazel was born May 9, 1926, in Tama, Iowa, the daughter of Vince and Nada (Hardon) Hanus. She attended country school and graduated from Tama High School in 1944. On May 18, 1950, she married Tom White at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They later divorced. Hazel worked in the Tama and Toledo area at the Bee Hive, Neils Poultry House, Button Factory, McVee Grocery and Meskwaki Bingo & Casino. She also worked at Kiowa in Marshalltown. Hazel was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, and belonged to horse clubs and the Pony Express. Hazel enjoyed bowling and crocheting Survivors include one son, Sherman (Deb) White of Toledo; three grandchildren, Mike Emerson, Shane (Vicky) White and Patrick (Amy) White; five great-grandchildren, Allysen, Madison, Gina, Hunter and Sarah; four great-great-grandchildren, James, Graysen, Harper and Haizlee; three sisters, Betty Anderson of Keystone, Katherine "Tig" (Mark) Croskrey of Tama and Nada "Pink" (Clarence) Ruhl of Tama; one brother, Tom (Jo Ann) Hanus of Tama; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Vince "Cricket" White; and two brothers, Ervin Hanus, and Henry as an infant. Memorials may be directed to Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook. Please feel free to leave condolences to the family at www.kruse-phillips.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 30, 2020.