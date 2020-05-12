|
HAZEL H. SCHUETTPELZ Marion Hazel H. Schuettpelz, 82, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her home in Marion surrounded by her family. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial service at this time. Per Hazel's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A public celebration of Hazel's life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family with services. Hazel was born June 27, 1937, in Epworth, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey and Evelyn (Ulrich) Beresford. She graduated from Central City High School. On Sept. 21, 1957, Hazel was united in marriage to Erwin L. Schuettpelz in Marion. She worked for K's Merchandise as well as Rockwell Collins and SoFro. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Marion. Hazel was a seamstress. She enjoyed bowling, traveling and babysitting. Hazel was the Bunco Queen. She volunteered at the Community Health Free Clinic for 20 years. Hazel will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Hazel is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Erwin L. Schuettpelz of Marion; two daughters, Debra (Kim) Offerman of Delran, N.J., and Denise (Chuck) Bammert of Marion; son, David (Renae) Schuettpelz of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Natasha Offerman of Grand Rapids, Mich., Nicole Offerman of Palmyra, N.J., Michael Offerman of Delran, Isabella Bammert of Marion and Andrew Reed of Cedar Rapids; four stepgrandchildren, Jacob, Joseph, Jayson and Brea; one sister, Kate Bradley of Marion; one brother, Keith (Jane) Beresford of Cedar Rapids; one sister-in-law, Carole Beresford of Troy Mills, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Beresford; mother, Evelyn Beresford; stepmom, Rose; two sisters, Carolyn and Bev; three brothers, Charles, Wendell and Robert; stepsister, Pat; one sister-in-law, Mary; and two brothers-in-law, Len and Bob. The family would like to extend a special "Thank-you" to Mercy Care Hospice, especially to Amy and Sara, for the wonderful care given to Hazel. Please share a memory of Hazel at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020