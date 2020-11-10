HEATH ADAM HOADLEY Iowa City Heath Adam Hoadley, 43, of Iowa City, formerly of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Heath Hoadley was born Oct. 28, 1977, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Richard and Danella Hoadley. Heath graduated from Fairfield High School in 1996 and received an AA from Indian Hills Community College. He then earned a brewmaster certificate from the Siebel Institute of Technology's World Brewing Academy after training in Munich, Germany, and Goose Island Brewery in Chicago. He subsequently worked in numerous restaurants, bars and breweries in Oregon, Washington, Kansas and Eastern Iowa. Heath was loving, kind-hearted and compassionate for all things living. He was known for delivering candy bars to medical staff in Iowa City, honored vets by helping place flags in Fairfield's Central Park and enjoyed his special friends at the Fairfield VFW. He was also known for his quick wit and creative puns. Heath relished spending time with his family, friends, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed the outdoors, listening to music, especially his friend Steve McLain's Jefferson County Green Band and the group Phish. He subsequently named his cat Phish. He loved watching sports including University of Iowa football and the Oregon Ducks. Heath is survived by his parents, Steve and Danella Van Tasell of Fort Myers, Fla., and Tiffin, Iowa; Richard Hoadley of Springdale, Ark.; sisters, Heather (Chad) Lowry of Iowa City and Aspen (John) Lohman of North Liberty; stepbrothers, Patrick Van Tasell of Swisher and Michael Van Tasell of South Carolina; stepsister, Katie Van Tasell of Aberdeen, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and an uncle. Heath was preceded in death by his grandparents, Daniel and Catherine Young and Claude and Maxine Randall, all of Fairfield; and his uncle, Ross Davis. In lieu of a visitation, there will be a gathering of family and friends sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noah's Arc No-Kill Animal Shelter in Fairfield or the Wounded Warriors
Project. In lieu of a visitation, there will be a gathering of family and friends at the Fairfield VFW sometime in the future. A private family interment of ashes will also be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Behner Funeral Home in Fairfield. Cards and well wishes can be sent to Danella Van Tasell, 16145 Edgemont Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33908.