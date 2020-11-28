HEATHER JO KRAWCZYK Cedar Rapids Heather Jo Krawczyk, 51, passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2020, at home with her children by her side. After years of struggling with many health issues, God saw her suffering and brought her home. Heather was born Jan. 21, 1969, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to Clinton and Sally Clarke. Heather had a great love for many animals, but especially goats. Her heart always was big and she loved to help someone whenever she could. Her hobbies included coloring mandalas, writing poems and hanging out with her beloved grandchildren, Olin (3) and Jensen (10 months). Prior to her many health issues, Heather worked for Bellin Health. She was working with different programs including the daycare, some fitness coaching and the Silver Sneakers program. She also was the coach of the 5th Grade Baird Bees girls' basketball team for several years. Heather is survived by her sister, Lynette Malcore and her fiance, Brad Walker; her brother, Jeff Clarke; her daughter, Stephanie Clarke and her fiance, Christopher Serbousek; her son, Christopher Krawczyk; and her grandchildren, Olin Mckee and Jensen Serbousek. Special thanks go to the staff at Mercy Hospice. Per her wishes, the family will hold a private Celebration of Life. Condolences may be sent directly to Lynette, Stephanie or Christopher.



