HEATHER M. SANBORN Cedar Rapids Heather M. Sanborn, 48, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Come help us celebrate her life on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Noelridge Park Pavilion on Council Street NE. All family and friends are welcome. In keeping with the Celebration of Life theme, we are encouraging people to bring stories and memories of Heather to share. Social distancing is encouraged.



