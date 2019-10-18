|
HELEN A. BURMEISTER Vinton Helen A. Burmeister, 90, died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Keystone Nursing Care Center. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Pastor Randy Kasch officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Burial will be in the Dysart Cemetery. Helen Ann Madera was born on Oct. 14, 1929, in Traer, Iowa, the daughter of Frank J. and Bertha Mochal Madera. She grew up in Traer and graduated from Dinsdale High School in 1947. Following high school, she attended Gates Business College in Waterloo. On Jan. 20, 1948, Helen was united in marriage with Don Burmeister at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Helen worked in the office at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton for 25 years, retiring in 1992. She was an active member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Vinton. She also was active in 4-H and volunteered at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab for many years. Helen enjoyed cooking and canning, fishing and dancing. Helen and Don enjoyed many winters in Mesa, Ariz. Helen is survived by her three children, Donna (Dick) Kruckenberg of Vinton, Linda (Craig) Anderson of Cedar Rapids and Gary (Dana) Burmeister of Mount Auburn; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Harry (Jean) Madera of Calif.; two sisters, Kathryn (John) Miller of Ames and Judy (Myron) Du Toit of Marshalltown; and sister-in-law, Doris Madera of Wichita Falls, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don, in 2013; and brothers, Ervin and wife, Gwen, and F. Robert "Bob" Madera. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Helen and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019