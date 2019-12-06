|
HELEN A. FEIEREISEN Cedar Rapids Helen A. Feiereisen, 97, a lifelong resident of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home in Vinton, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 9, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will follow at noon Monday at the funeral home, with Pastor Nick Grove officiating. A reception will follow at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. Private family burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Helen was born on Oct. 16, 1922, in Arlington, Iowa, the daughter of George and Alfrieda (Herzmann) Speed. She was united in marriage to David Feiereisen on April 22, 1949, in Oelwein, Iowa. Helen was a waitress in her early life. Her last job was at the Kozy Inn, and, later, she was a housemaid for several families in Cedar Rapids. She was a homemaker and loved to garden. Helen always went to church: 25 years at Asbury Methodist, 18 years and still active at New Creation Methodist, and, lastly, at Sharon United Methodist in Cedar Rapids. She loved Bing Crosby music and crossword puzzles. Helen enjoyed the last four years in Vinton living with her granddaughter and family. She was appreciative of the love and care she received while living there. Survivors include her granddaughter, Brenda (Kirk) Authier of Vinton; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, LaVonne Speed of Sioux City, Iowa; and close friend, Sandy Fedler (Garvin Nienhaus) of Tipton, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David, in 2007; daughter, Nancy Kay Regennitter; and siblings, LeRoy "Bud" Speed, Marian Webb, George Speed Jr., Paul Speed and Maxine Stanfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to a charity of donor's choice. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019