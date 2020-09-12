HELEN ANN (JUNGE) JURGENS Keystone Helen Ann (Junge) Jurgens, 87, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the Keystone Cemetery. Per Helen's wishes, the service will be short. A luncheon will follow at the Keystone Turner Hall. Helen was born Jan. 23, 1933, to Peter and Hilda (Seeck) Junge of Keystone, Iowa. On Oct. 11, 1953, she was united in marriage to John Jurgens Jr. in Keystone. Helen worked at the Benton Community School, Keystone Center, as a teacher's aide for over 30 years. She loved attending activities that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in, and spending time with all of them. Surviving are her children, Jetra (Rick) Dillinger of Alleman, Iowa, Jamie (Reg) Klocke of Walford and Jerry (Jean) Jurgens of Keystone; her beloved grandchildren, Jeremy Jurgens of Keystone, Janetta Schmuecker and Jim Luensman of Atkins, Tosh (Crystal) Dillinger of Polk City, Jackie (Kurt) Vangilder of Cedar Rapids, Josie (Destry) Campbell of Keystone, Sara (Doug) Snyder of Elgin, Ill., Travis (Ashley) Dillinger of Polk City, Jake (Angela) Jurgens of Tiffin and Casey Klocke of Ely; her great-grandchildren, Gracie, Gerik and Parker Jurgens, Kobe, and Landen Schmuecker, Connor Luensman, Greta, and Gil Dillinger, Alex, Rylee, Derek and Mason Campbell, Carson Snyder, Tessa and Amelia Dillinger, and Jacoby and Jordan Jurgens; sisters, Mariann (Dilly) Fay of Victor, Janice (Delf) Sievers of Keystone and Shirley Peters of Keystone; and sisters-in-law, Hazel Junge of Keystone and Shirley Jurgens of Keystone. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Junior; sisters, Lola Bossler, Betty Kapucian and Marlys Papesh; and her brother, Corley Junge. Memorials and cards of condolence may be forwarded to the family. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
