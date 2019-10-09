|
|
HELEN KATHRYN BANDFIELD Manchester Helen Kathryn Bandfield, 75, of Manchester, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. There will be a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday at Stone Church, (formerly Cornerstone), 18141 222nd St., Manchester. Survivors include her husband, Greg; two daughters, Renee Briles and Nikki Robinson; and six grandchildren, Matthew and Mitchell Briles, and Gabe, Riley, Reece and Chase Robinson. Helen was born June 12, 1944, in Hampton, the daughter of Glenn and Beryl (Williams) Kelley. She married Gregory Bandfield on Feb. 16, 1963, in Unionville, Mo. Helen was a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donation may be given to the Let's Go Fund at Stone Church in Helen's memory. Please leave a message or tribute to Helen's family on the website www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019