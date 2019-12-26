Home

HELEN BENEKE BYINGTON Iowa City Helen Beneke Byington, 93, of Iowa City, died peacefully Nov. 21, 2019, at Oaknoll Health Center. A memorial service to celebrate Helen's life will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at 2:30 p.m. at Oaknoll Retirement Residence, where a gathering will be held prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Camp Courageous, Oaknoll Foundation or St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Helen is survived by two daughters, Lee Ann Muller of Walker Valley, N.Y., and Karly (Randy) Beavers of Johnston, Iowa; her sister, Linda J. Hessel of Hoffman Estates, Ill.; and two grandchildren, Bethany Beavers of Escondido, Calif., and Maggie (Brad) Pitcher of Box Elder, S.D. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Herman and Ethyl Beneke; two brothers, Dale and Dean Beneke; her daughter, Mary Lynn; and two sons who died at birth. For the full obituary or online condolences, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
