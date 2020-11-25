1/
HELEN BRAMMER Cedar Rapids Helen Brammer, 92, a native of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 20, 2020. Private visitation at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Father Fred Shaheen will officiate a private funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at: client. tribucast.com/tcid/ 79826148. The daughter of John and Sadie Haddy, Helen was the youngest of 10 children and was born in Cedar Rapids on May 18, 1928. She graduated from McKinley High School and worked at the Cedar Valley Dairy with her parents and siblings. On June 24, 1956, Helen married James Brammer. She went on to work at many grocery stores in the Cedar Rapids area, Rockwell Collins and St. Lukes Hospital. After retirement, she spent 22 years as a volunteer at the hospital, always greeting and assisting people with her infectious, warm smile. Helen was honored to be a recipient of the Governor's Volunteer Award for her countless hours of service. Helen is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Mike) Perpoli; her sons, Derek Brammer and Todd (Suann) Brammer; six grandchildren, Krista Owen, Nicholas Brammer, Renee (Greg) Trumbo, Trevor Brammer, Michael Brammer and Austin Brammer; as well as five great-granddaughters. Helen was preceded by her husband, James; her parents, John and Sadie Haddy; brothers, Edward, John, Clark, Andrew, Mike and George; and sisters, Mary, Josephine and Georgenna. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. George Orthodox Church Sunday School. Please leave a message, tribute or cherished memory to the Brammer family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. May her memory be eternal. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020.
